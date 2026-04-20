NUJ Condemns NBC Attempts To Gag Broadcast Houses

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has criticised the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) over its recent directive to broadcasters.

The NBC had said it has observed a rise in violations of the sixth edition of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code across news, current affairs and political programmes.

It warned that presenters who express personal opinions as facts or bully guests on air will face sanctions.

In a statement on Monday signed by Achike Chude, its national secretary, the NUJ described the warning as “a veiled attempt to gag the media and institutionalise censorship”.