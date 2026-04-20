NUJ Condemns NBC Attempts To Gag Broadcast Houses

byCKN NEWS -
0



The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has criticised the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) over its recent directive to broadcasters.

The NBC had said it has observed a rise in violations of the sixth edition of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code across news, current affairs and political programmes.

It warned that presenters who express personal opinions as facts or bully guests on air will face sanctions.

In a statement on Monday signed by Achike Chude, its national secretary, the NUJ described the warning as “a veiled attempt to gag the media and institutionalise censorship”.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال