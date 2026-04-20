Many Killed As Suspected Terrorists Attack Another Kwara Community

Suspected terrorists attacked Kaiama Local Government of Kwara state in the early hours of today April 20, reportedly k!lling some persons including soldiers.

The attack, which occurred at about 3:00 a.m., was allegedly preceded by a threat letter reportedly sent to the community by the assailants, raising tension among residents in the days leading up to the incident.

The attackers eventually struck under the cover of darkness, firing gunshots indiscriminately and throwing the community into panic as residents fled for safety.

According to sources, security operatives, including personnel of the Nigerian Army and local vigilante groups, swiftly responded and engaged the bandits in a fierce gun duel that lasted until about 5:00 a.m.

“Our security agents, including the army and local vigilantes, engaged the attackers in an intense gun battle that lasted till about 5:00 a.m.,” a representative from Kaiama TV said

The source added that the attackers, upon arrival, allegedly launched an explosive device at a military camp in the area, causing significant damage before advancing further into the community.

During the exchange of fire, casualties were recorded among security personnel.

“They killed some of our soldiers, but we still cannot ascertain how disastrous the attack was until daybreak,” the source stated.

The attackers were also said to have carted away military patrol vehicles and motorcycles before fleeing the scene.