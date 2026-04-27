NPF Foils Railway Vandalism Syndicate, Recovers N400m Assets, Policemen Reject N100m Bribe

The Nigeria Police Force, through the Force Intelligence Department Special Tactical Squad (FID-STS), has recorded a major breakthrough with the arrest of two (2) suspects involved in the large-scale vandalisation of critical national infrastructure and the recovery of railway materials valued at over Four Hundred Million Naira (₦400,000,000).

The suspects, Chisom Goodnews (32) and Ahmed Adamu (22), were arrested on 9th April 2026 at about 1800hrs in Akwanga, Nasarawa State, following credible intelligence.

The operation led to the interception of a trailer truck conveying approximately sixty (60) tonnes of vandalised railway tracks and sleepers. The materials were concealed under sacks of groundnut shells in a deliberate attempt to evade detection while being transported from Bauchi State to Ilorin, Kwara State.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the driver of the truck was contracted for the sum of Two Million Five Hundred Thousand Naira (₦2,500,000) to transport the vandalised materials, while further findings indicate an organised supply chain linked to receivers of such stolen infrastructure.

During the investigation, the operatives involved in the operation reportedly rejected an offer of One Hundred Million Naira (₦100,000,000) made in a bid to compromise the process and secure the release of the suspects and exhibits.

The trailer truck used in conveying the items has been recovered, and investigations are ongoing to apprehend other members of the syndicate, including the intended receivers, and to recover additional exhibits.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, psc(+), NPM, commends the operatives for their courage, discipline, and incorruptibility, noting that such acts exemplify the core values of the Force.

The Nigeria Police Force remains dedicated to safeguarding the nation’s assets from vandalism.