Emefiele: Witness Narrates How $6.23bn Was Moved from CBN Coffers to Fund Foreign Observers Of 2023 Election

A witness, Chinedu Eneanya on Monday, April 27, 2026 told Justice Hamza Muazu of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, High Court, Maitama, Abuja, a total sum of $6.23billion was allegedly siphoned from the coffers of the Central Bank of Nigeria under the guise of funding foreign election observers.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, is prosecuting Emefiele on an amended 20-count charge bordering on criminal breach of trust, forgery, abuse of office, conspiracy to obtain by false pretence.

Eneanya, who was led in evidence by the prosecution counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, as the 13th prosecution witness, PW13, told the court that he was part of the team assigned to investigate the allegations against the defendant.

According to him, investigations revealed that the sum of $6.23 billion was removed from the coffers of the CBN purportedly for the funding of foreign observers for the 2023 general election.

He further stated that individuals connected with the movement of the funds were invited and interviewed during the course of the investigation, while relevant documents authorising the release of the funds were recovered from the CBN.

The witness added that findings from the investigation showed that the signatures of former President Muhammadu Buhari and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, were forged to facilitate the release of the funds.

He disclosed that forensic analysis conducted on the documents confirmed that the signatures attributed to the two officials were not genuine.

Under cross-examination by the defence counsel, Matthew Burkaa, SAN, Eneanya told the court that five CBN officials who signed the internal memo relating to the transaction were suspended by the bank.

Earlier in the proceedings, Burkaa had applied for the foreclosure of the prosecution’s case should it fail to present its remaining two witnesses at the next adjourned date, alleging a pattern of delay aimed at frustrating the defendant.

Responding, Oyedepo opposed the application, stating that the prosecution was not attempting to delay proceedings but was facing challenges in securing the attendance of the remaining witnesses, who are said to be outside the court’s jurisdiction in Benin-City and Lagos.

He urged the court not to shut out the prosecution from presenting its case.

Justice Muazu advised both parties to reserve their arguments on the application until the stage of final addresses. He also directed the prosecution to liaise with the court registrar to facilitate the issuance of subpoenas for the witnesses.

The matter was subsequently adjourned till Tuesday, April 28, 2026, for continuation of trial.