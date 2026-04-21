Nasarawa Deputy Speaker Involved in Ghastly Motor Accident

The Deputy Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly has reportedly been involved in a ghastly motor accident along the Keffi–Akwanga highway.

According to reports, the accident occurred on Monday morning when the lawmaker’s vehicle was involved in a crash along the busy highway. The damaged vehicle was later seen evacuated from the scene and moved to the Assembly complex in Lafia.

Details surrounding the exact cause of the accident and the condition of the Deputy Speaker at the time of filing this report were still unclear, as authorities have yet to release an official statement.

The Keffi–Akwanga axis has witnessed several road traffic incidents in recent times, raising ongoing concerns about safety and enforcement on the route.

Further updates are expected as more information becomes available from relevant authorities.



