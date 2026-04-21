Nasarawa Deputy Speaker Involved in Ghastly Motor Accident

byCKN NEWS -
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The Deputy Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly has reportedly been involved in a ghastly motor accident along the Keffi–Akwanga highway.

According to reports, the accident occurred on Monday morning when the lawmaker’s vehicle was involved in a crash along the busy highway. The damaged vehicle was later seen evacuated from the scene and moved to the Assembly complex in Lafia.

Details surrounding the exact cause of the accident and the condition of the Deputy Speaker at the time of filing this report were still unclear, as authorities have yet to release an official statement.

The Keffi–Akwanga axis has witnessed several road traffic incidents in recent times, raising ongoing concerns about safety and enforcement on the route.

Further updates are expected as more information becomes available from relevant authorities.


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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