Law School DG Welcomes New Students ,Unveils ARISE Agenda

The Director-General of the Nigerian Law School, Dr. Olugbemisola Titilayomi Odusote, on Thursday, 17th April 2026, delivered a formal welcome address to newly admitted students of the 2025/2026 academic session at the Headquarters, Bwari, Abuja.

She urged the students to uphold discipline, professionalism, and academic excellence, emphasizing strict compliance with the School’s Code of Conduct and zero tolerance for examination malpractice, indiscipline, and misconduct.

Dr. Odusote introduced the #ARISE Framework—Academic Excellence, Research and Renewed Service, Infrastructural Rebirth, Sustainability and Stakeholder Engagement, and Enabled Digitization—as the guiding vision of the institution.

She encouraged students to actively engage in lectures and group activities , make full use of their lecturers as mentors, and maintain proper conduct and appropriate dressing throughout their stay.

The Director-General warmly welcomed the students to the Nigerian Law School, describing it as a very big experience, and said together we will achieve academic excellence.