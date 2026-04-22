NAFDAC Dismantles Illegal Alcohol Production Syndicates in Lagos, Seizes Products Worth ₦350 Million

byCKN NEWS -
0


NAFDAC has uncovered and dismantled two illegal production outlets involved in the counterfeiting and adulteration of alcoholic beverages in Lagos State. Acting on credible intelligence, enforcement operatives raided facilities at Zamfara Plaza, Trade Fair Complex, and Lagos Island, recovering over 1,800 cartons of counterfeit and adulterated alcoholic products valued at approximately ₦350 million.

At the Trade Fair Complex, officers discovered makeshift production setups equipped with plastic mixing tanks, improvised filtration systems, empty branded bottles, corks, and packaging materials used to produce and package fake alcoholic drinks.

A similar operation on Lagos Island led to the arrest of a suspect linked to the illegal production and distribution of counterfeit beverages through a retail outlet. All recovered items were seized and evacuated for further regulatory action.

NAFDAC warns that the consumption of adulterated alcoholic beverages poses serious health risks, including poisoning, organ damage, and death. 

The Agency reiterates its commitment to prosecuting offenders and urges the public to purchase products only from authorised outlets and report suspicious activities to the nearest NAFDAC office or via its toll-free line 0800-1-NAFDAC (0800-1-623322).

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال