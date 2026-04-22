After Much Speculations, Power Minister Adelabu Resigns





The Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, has formally tendered his resignation and proposed the establishment of a Coordinating Minister for Energy to drive integrated reforms across Nigeria’s power, gas, and related sectors.

In a resignation letter dated April 22, 2026, and addressed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Adelabu stated that his resignation will take effect on April 30, 2026, to enable him to focus on his governorship ambition in Oyo State. He, however, emphasised that sustaining and consolidating the gains recorded in the power sector requires stronger coordination at the highest level, including the appointment of a central authority to harmonise policy direction and execution.

Confirming the development, the Special Adviser to the Minister on Strategic Communications and Media Relations, Bolaji Tunji, said the Minister expressed deep appreciation to the President for the opportunity to serve, describing his tenure as a privilege to contribute to national development.

Adelabu noted that his decision aligns with the provisions of the Amended Electoral Act 2026, which precludes serving political office holders from contesting elections. He further disclosed that his gubernatorial aspiration dates back to 2016 during his tenure as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

In his three-page letter, the Minister outlined key achievements recorded during his tenure, including the implementation of the Electricity Act 2023, which decentralised the electricity market and improved the investment climate. He highlighted that peak power generation rose to over 6,000 megawatts, driven by the integration of the Zungeru Hydropower Plant and the rehabilitation of thermal power plants. Transmission capacity was also strengthened through grid upgrades under the Presidential Power Initiative.

He further cited notable improvements in the distribution segment, including enhanced regulatory oversight, improved revenue collection, and progress in reducing Aggregate Technical, Commercial and Collection (ATC&C) losses. Efforts to close the metering gap, he added, gained momentum through the Presidential Metering Initiative and the World Bank-supported Distribution Sector Recovery Programme (DISREP).

On the financial front, Adelabu stated that tariff reforms and a ₦4 trillion debt restructuring programme increased market revenues from ₦1 trillion in 2023 to ₦2.3 trillion in 2025, restoring investor confidence and placing the sector on a path to sustainability.

Despite these gains, the Minister acknowledged persistent challenges, including gas supply constraints, infrastructure vandalism, and the need for full commercialisation of the electricity value chain. He therefore proposed key measures to sustain progress, including the implementation of cost-reflective tariffs with targeted subsidies, recapitalisation of distribution companies, accelerated nationwide metering, sustained transmission investments, and strengthened regulatory enforcement.

Central to his recommendations is the creation of a Coordinating Minister for Energy to provide strategic oversight and ensure synergy across power, gas, water resources, and environmental sectors. According to him, this approach is critical to improving gas supply for thermal generation, optimising hydroelectric resources, and accelerating renewable energy deployment.

Tunji added that Adelabu remains committed to ensuring a smooth and seamless handover process, while expressing gratitude to the President for the confidence and support extended to him throughout his tenure.