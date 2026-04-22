Misconduct:167 Senior Police Officers Face Disciplinary Committee

The Nigeria Police Force has commenced the sitting of the Force Disciplinary Committee (FDC) to review pending disciplinary matters involving one hundred and sixty-seven (167) senior police officers over alleged breaches of professional conduct and other related offences.

The exercise, which is currently underway at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen internal accountability, enforce discipline, and uphold professional standards across the Nigeria Police Force.

The Force Disciplinary Committee, a key internal mechanism, is responsible for the review and determination of cases involving senior officers of the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police and above. The process ensures a thorough, transparent, and fair examination of all matters in accordance with extant laws and regulations, with appropriate recommendations to the Police Service Commission.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, psc(+), NPM, reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to discipline, integrity, and professionalism, noting that no officer found culpable of misconduct will be shielded from due process.

The IGP emphasized that the ongoing disciplinary proceedings form part of broader institutional reforms aimed at strengthening internal control mechanisms, promoting ethical conduct, and enhancing public confidence in the Force.

The Nigeria Police Force reiterates its resolve to uphold the highest standards of accountability and service, ensuring that all officers conduct themselves in line with the core values of the profession.