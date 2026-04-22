Malami: Judge Threatens Contempt, Warns Counsel Against Unruly Conduct

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court, Maitama, Abuja, on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, warned counsel appearing before her against engaging in conduct capable of stalling proceedings, threatening to invoke the court’s contempt powers where necessary.

The warning came during proceedings in a matter involving the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC and a former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, over properties linked to him.

At the hearing, counsel to the EFCC, J.S. Okutepa, SAN, informed the court that he had earlier received a call from lead defence counsel, J.B. Daudu, SAN, notifying him of his engagement at the Court of Appeal on time-sensitive matters and indicating that a representative would attend with a letter to that effect.

“My Lord, I came and met the letter which was given to us, showing that he is before the Court of Appeal in two matters involving the PDP. But before then, My Lord, I had written to the learned senior counsel expressing my profound displeasure over the manner we have been treated in this matter,” Okutepa said.

In her response, Justice Abdulmalik emphasized the need for strict compliance with court directives, noting that the interim forfeiture order had been published for fourteen days to enable interested parties to show cause.

“My directive is that this interim forfeiture was placed in a newspaper for fourteen days for parties to show cause. I am going to give a definite date for hearing. Any counsel whose processes are not in will be deemed to have shut himself out,” she said.

The judge further warned against any form of misconduct in court, stating: “If you are not satisfied with my decision, you can approach the appellate court. But at the next adjourned date, this matter will be heard. If your processes are not filed, they will be deemed abandoned. I will not entertain any rascality from any lawyer who decides to be unruly in my court. If need be, I will cite you for contempt, dock you and jail you.”

Justice Abdulmalik subsequently ordered all parties and interested persons to file and serve their processes on or before April 27, 2026.

“All parties and interested parties must file and serve their processes on or before April 27, 2026. Any defaulting party has shut itself out. Any process served after that date will not be recognized by this court,” she ruled.

She added that responses must be filed within stipulated timelines to ensure readiness for hearing.

The matter was adjourned to May 26, 2026, for the hearing of all pending applications.