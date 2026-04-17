Kwara State Govt Sue Two Ex Governors For Armed Robbery

The Kwara State Government has filed a 20-count charge against former Senate President Bukola Saraki and former Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed over their alleged arming of suspects convicted in the April 2018 Offa bank robbery.

The charge, No. KWS/114C/26, was filed after the Court of Appeal upheld the convictions of suspects, including Ayo Akinnibosun, who had allegedly confessed during trial to being a "hitman" of Saraki’s political dynasty.

Saraki and others are to face charges, including culpable homicide and criminal conspiracy, among others. They will be arraigned before Justice Haleemah Salman of the Kwara State High Court in Ilorin on June 4.

Saraki, however, has accused the state government of plotting to ruin him politically by linking him to the robbery.

Recall that vehicles and some exhibits allegedly traceable to the crime scenes were recovered from the Kwara State Government House and a state ministry in 2018, and they were used as exhibits leading to the conviction of the suspects.

Although Saraki has denied knowing Akinnibosun, the two were seen together in photographs taken during the wedding of Saraki’s child.