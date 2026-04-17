27-year-old Nigerian Man Dies As Building Collapses In Cyprus

byCKN NEWS -
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A 27-year-old Nigerian man identified as Stanley, d!ed after a part of a four-storey building collapsed in Limassol, Cyprus.

The incident occurred around 1:30pm on Easter Saturday, April 11, 2026 on Aeschylou Street in Germasogeia, shortly after Stanley returned home from a morning run. 

The building was home to residents of African and Egyptian origin, while some of those inside managed to get out in time and others were away when the collapse happened, according to testimonies. 

Witnesses said the block had a total of eight or nine flats, with at least four people living in each, raising concern over the exact number of residents who may have been in the building.

Residents in the area said they heard a loud noise, but at first thought it was explosions from Easter bonfires linked to the Resurrection celebrations.

The tenants themselves had said the apartment block had been deemed unfit, according to the same accounts.

The incident triggered a large-scale emergency response involving firefighters, police, EMAK and civil defence units. 

The first body was recovered at around 17:30, with a second recovered hours later. 

Three injured people were taken to hospital and are out of danger. 

The building mainly housed foreign residents, with preliminary estimates suggesting around 20 people lived in its 10 to 11 apartments.

Rescue dogs are also assisted in the search operation.

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Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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