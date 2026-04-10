INEC Postpones Voters Validation Exercise Till After 2027 General Election

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POSTPONEMENT OF NATIONWIDE VOTER REVALIDATION EXERCISE

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) held a meeting with the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) today, Friday, 10th April 2026, during which, among other issues, the proposed nationwide voter revalidation exercise was considered.

Following deliberations, the Commission resolved to postpone the exercise until after the 2027 General Election.

The voter revalidation exercise is a critical component of the Commission’s mandate to maintain a credible and up-to-date National Register of Voters. It is designed to verify and review existing voter records, ensure the accuracy of personal data, eliminate duplicate and ineligible entries, and strengthen the overall integrity of the voter register. The exercise also aims to provide an opportunity for registered voters to confirm their details and make necessary corrections where required.

INEC remains committed to the conduct of free, fair, credible, and inclusive elections.

Mohammed Kudu Haruna

National Commissioner,

Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee.

10th April 2026

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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