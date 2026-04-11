House Of Reps Loses Another Member





Statement issued by House of Representatives, National

House of Representatives Mourns the Passing of Rep. Muhammad Danjuma Hassan

With profound sorrow but in total submission to the will of Almighty Allah (SWT), the House of Representatives regrets to announce the passing of our esteemed colleague, Rep. Muhammad Danjuma Hassan, Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Judiciary, and Member representing Dawakin Kudu/Warawa Federal Constituency of Kano State.

Rep. Hassan, who was elected into the House of Representatives in 2023 on the platform of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), passed away in the evening of Friday, April 10, 2026, in Abuja, after a period of illness. He was 66 years old.

His passing is a profound loss to the House of Representatives, his constituents in Dawakin Kudu/Warawa Federal Constituency of Kano State, and the nation at large. With his demise, Nigeria has lost one of its foremost Legislative Counsel and Legal Draftsmen, whose contributions over the years significantly advanced legislative development and constitutional processes in the country. Indeed, many of the laws enacted over past decades bear his enduring imprint.

He brought to the legislature decades of cognate experience within the National Assembly bureaucracy, having risen through the ranks to the highest administrative cadre and retiring as a Permanent Secretary prior to his entry into partisan politics. His extensive background in administration and governance, as well as his wealth of institutional memory, significantly enriched his contributions to parliamentary work and national discourse.

Within the House, he distinguished himself as a committed, reflective, and diligent legislator. As Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on Judiciary, he made valuable contributions informed by deep institutional knowledge, administrative competence, and a firm commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s justice system and upholding the rule of law.

He also served as a member of several other Committees, including Public Petitions, Aviation, Solid Minerals, Constitution Review, and Treaties, Protocols & Agreements, where he contributed meaningfully to legislative oversight and national policy considerations. Across committee engagements and plenary deliberations, his interventions consistently reflected maturity, professionalism, and a strong sense of public duty.

He was widely respected for his professionalism, depth of legislative experience, and commitment to public service, as well as for his humility, calm disposition, and dedication to consensus-building.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D., GCON, on behalf of the House, extends heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, the people of Dawakin Kudu/Warawa Federal Constituency, the Government and people of Kano State, and all colleagues and associates.

He will be buried according to Islamic rites later today, Saturday, 11th April, 2026. Further details will be communicated in due course.







