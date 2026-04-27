Gunmen Kill Pastor , Wife , Two Sons In Plateau

Gunmen have killed a pastor of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), his wife and their two children in Gako village, Rim Ward, Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The victims were identified as Rev. Ayuba Choji, his wife, Chundung Ayuba, and their two children, Cyril Ayuba and Endurance Ayuba.

Residents said the attackers invaded the community at about 11 p.m. on Sunday, April 26, 2026, shooting sporadically and forcing people to flee into surrounding bushes for safety.

A community member, Martha Dalyop, described the incident as part of a recurring wave of violence that has left residents in constant fear, preventing many from sleeping in their homes or working on their farms.

Confirming the attack, the publicity secretary of the Berom Youths Moulder Association, Rwang Tengwong, said the assailants appeared to operate in coordinated groups during such raids.

According to him, while one group attacks residents, others destroy farmlands or block escape routes to prevent intervention.

He also disclosed that large portions of farmland, including maize, cabbage and hot pepper crops, were destroyed in Kassa, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, within the past 48 hours, worsening food insecurity in the region.







