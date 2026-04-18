Gov Otti Mourns US-Based Doctor Who Died During Abia Medical Mission

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Abia State Governor Alex Otti has mourned Dr. Uzoma Nwaubani, a US-based urogynecologist, who died while volunteering on a medical mission in the state.

Nwaubani, a board-certified urogynecologist and obstetrician-gynecologist based in Wildwood, Florida, had travelled to Abia as part of a medical outreach organised by the Association of Nigerian Physicians in the Americas (ANPA).

She was accompanied by her husband and her daughter, a final-year medical student in the United StStates of America 

Otti, in a condolence message on Friday, said the physician developed a medical emergency during the mission and was rushed to hospital, where a combined team of ANPA and local doctors tried to save her life.

“However, despite the gallant efforts of the highly skilled medical team to resuscitate her, she could not make it,” said Otti.

The governor described Nwaubani’s decision to return to Nigeria to offer free medical services as a mark of exceptional character.

“She had returned from the United States with her husband — a true son of Abia — and her daughter… to offer her medical expertise free of charge to citizens of our dear state, a sacrifice that marks her out as a compassionate and exemplary medical practitioner,” he said.

The governor extended condolences to the family and the ANPA leadership and pledged his administration’s support.


“We are in communication with her family and the ANPA leadership and remain committed to providing support to her family as well as the Association of Nigerian Physicians in the Americas during this trying time,” he said.

Otti also commended the family and ANPA for allowing the mission to continue in spite of the loss.


“The government will stand with the family and provide all necessary support to ease their grief at this unfortunate period,” he added.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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