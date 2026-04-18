Former NFA Chairman Ibrahim Galadima Is Dead

Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima, a former chairman of the Nigeria Football Association (NFA), has died on Saturday after a prolonged illness.

His death was confirmed by former Secretary-General of the NFA, Sani Ahmed Toro.

Galadima was a prominent figure in Nigerian sports administration, having led the NFA before it was restructured into the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

He also served as Chairman of the Kano State Sports Council between 1981 and 1983.

Born in 1951 in Fagge, Kano, Galadima had a long-standing career in sports governance. He was a member of the National Sports Commission and was elected Vice President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee in 1985, a position he held until 1987.

He was later reappointed as Chairman of the Kano State Sports Council and continued to play key roles at both state and national levels.

Galadima also served on the Presidential Monitoring Committee on the development of sports facilities for the 1995 FIFA World Youth Championship, which was initially scheduled to be hosted in Nigeria but later relocated due to health-related challenges.

In addition, he was a member of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Youth Championship Organising Committee.

In 2002, he was elected Chairman of the then Nigeria Football Association, further cementing his legacy as one of the country’s influential sports administrators.

His burial arrangements will be announced later by his family