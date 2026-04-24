Former Super Eagles Player, Collapses, Die During Training









Former Super Eagles striker Michael Eneramo has reportedly passed away after collapsing during a training session earlier today in Kaduna State.





According to initial reports, the incident occurred at the U/Yelwa Mini Stadium in Television, Kaduna, where Eneramo was said to have suddenly fallen during training.





A source confirmed his death just minutes after the incident, although official statements from family members or relevant authorities are still being awaited.





Eneramo, who had a notable football career, previously featured for top clubs including Espérance de Tunis and Beşiktaş.





He was widely recognized for his contributions both at club level and during his time with the Nigerian national team.





Further details surrounding the circumstances of his death are expected to emerge as investigations and official confirmations continue.



