Defamation: Court Orders Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan To Pay Yahaya Bello N1bn

A High Court in Lokoja has ordered the Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, to pay ₦1 billion in a defamation suit filed by former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

Recall that Bello had sued Natasha for defamation of character during an interview with ARISE Television.

In the Certified True Copy of the judgment obtained by NAN and dated April 23, in Lokoja, the court held that based on the preponderance of evidence or balance of probabilities, judgment was entered in favour of the claimant.

While delivering his judgment in the suit marked “HCL/16/2023”, on Friday, Justice A. S. Ibrahim held that upon the conclusion of the suit, the two issues formulated for determination were resolved in favour of the claimant.

The court also gave “an order of perpetual injunction against the Defendant, [his] agents, privies or associates”, restraining them from further issuance of the defamatory statements or words against the claimant on TV or radio stations.

The court stated, “The interview granted by the defendant on 4/11/2022 on Arise TV programme of ‘The Morning Show’ is defamatory to the claimant’s character and reputation.

“The said interview of 4/11/2022 in which the defendant described the claimant as a murderer, killer, perpetrator of evil acts, and a terror to the people of Kogi State was without justification.

“The sum of one billion naira (N1,000,000,000) only (is) awarded as damages against the Defendant and in favour of the Claimant.”