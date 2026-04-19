Bullying Of Guests : Issues Warning To TV , Radio Houses





The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has warned that broadcast presenters who present personal opinions as facts or bully guests duing a live interview will face sanctions.

In a statement issued Friday, April 17, the commission said it has recorded a rise in violations of the sixth edition of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code across news, current affairs and political programmes.

“Broadcast platforms are increasingly being deployed in ways that depart from their core obligation to inform the public with accuracy, balance, and professionalism.”

The NBC said some anchors and presenters are straying from professional standards by denying fair hearing to opposing views and compromising neutrality during broadcasts. It warned that such actions violate provisions of the code, which mandate impartiality and require that all sides of issues of public interest are fairly represented.

“Henceforth, any anchor or presenter found to have expressed personal opinion as fact, b#llied or intimidated a guest, denied fair hearing to opposing views, or otherwise compromised neutrality, shall be deemed to have committed a Class B breach,” NBC said.

The commission also expressed concern over the growing use of broadcast platforms by political actors to promote divisive, inflammatory and unverified content. It stressed that broadcasters retain full editorial responsibility for all material aired, including live programmes, and cannot shift that responsibility to guests.

The NBC said it will enforce strict compliance with the broadcasting code, warning that violations involving hate speech, incitement and imbalance will attract sanctions.