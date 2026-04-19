Alleged Blasphemy: Islamic Cleric Increases Bounty To N2m , Promise To Behead Pastor

A northern Islamic cleric who placed a N1million bounty on a pastor accused of insulting the holy Prophet has restated his resolve, insisting he will not withdraw the offer under any circumstance.

It has earlier reported that the cleric, in a viral video, called for the beheading of the pastor over alleged blasphemy, a statement that sparked widespread concern over incitement.

The report noted that the video circulated widely on social media, drawing attention and raising fears over the potential escalation of religious tensions, particularly in northern Nigeria.

Reaffirming his position, the cleric said, “I still stand by the contract I have that whoever can behead the pastor who insulted the prophet of God will get one million naira. I swear to Almighty God I will fulfill my plea. No going back l, and as the pastor is a very useless man.”

He further maintained his pledge, stating, “Secondly, whoever fulfills that requirement (beheading the pastor), I swear to Allah I’ll give him that money (one million naira), no retreat…”

The cleric’s remarks have continued to draw attention, with calls for restraint and adherence to lawful processes in handling matters relating to religious allegations.

It has earlier been reported how a yet-to-be-identified northern Islamic cleric publicly placed a ₦1 million bounty on the head of an unnamed person, said to be a Christian cleric, openly calling for the victim to be beheaded, in a disturbing development captured in a viral video circulating online.

The shocking footage, shows the cleric brandishing bundles of cash while inciting members of the public to carry out the act, promising financial rewards for whoever executes the gruesome directive.

The exact circumstances surrounding the threat, including the identity of the intended victim and what led to the declaration, remain unclear as of the time of filing this report.

In the short video clip, the cleric is seen holding wads of cash, urging anyone willing to carry out the killing to do so, while also offering to increase the amount if deemed insufficient.

“I swear to God, I promise ₦1 million to whoever beheads this man,” the cleric said. “If the person who wants to cut off his head feels the money is too small, let them go ahead and do it, I will increase the money.”

In a separate reaction captured in the same video also a visibly disturbed woman criticised the silence of security agencies, particularly the Department of State Services (DSS), over the cleric’s threats.

Addressing a growing culture of impunity, the woman called on authorities to take immediate action before the situation escalates.

“Dearly beloved brothers and sisters in Christ, this is an Islamic cleric, a Muslim preacher, a mallam, preaching inside a mosque,” she said. “He is placing a ₦1 million bounty on the head of a Christian brother, asking anybody to kill him, cut off his head, and bring it to him.”

She continued, “He even said if ₦1 million is too small for the person who will carry out the killing, they should inform him, and he will increase it, just bring the head.”

Drawing a biblical parallel, she added, “Just the same way they asked for the head of John the Baptist, he is now asking for the head of this Christian brother. I don’t know what caused the issue between them, but he is always spewing hateful statements about Christians.”

The woman further criticised what she described as misplaced priorities, lamenting that while vulnerable children known as Almajiris roam the streets in poverty, the cleric appeared willing to spend large sums encouraging violence.

“Families are dying of hunger on the streets. He has not used ₦1 million to rehabilitate them. But he can bring out ₦1 million and say anyone who kills this Christian brother will get the money,” she said.

She also questioned the apparent inaction of security agencies.

“The DSS has not come to arrest him. They have not picked him up. Yet they will tell Christians to remain silent in the name of peace,” she said.

Condemning the apparent silence on the issue, she added, “Silence is not golden. Silence is cowardice. If you say you want peace, then act like it.”

The cleric in his latest video has increased the bounty to N2m