Army Arrest Arms Couriers In Kogi State

Troops of 12 Brigade Nigerian Army, over a span of three months have intensified a series of operations and intelligence driven efforts aimed at cracking down on terrorists and dismantling their logistics supply networks within the operational environment.

In one of such operations, troops deployed along Road Jamata–Owara in Lokoja Local Government Area on 29 March 2026, intercepted a suspected terrorist logistics courier riding a motorcycle. Troops further carried out an intensive search on the motorcycle which revealed it had been specially modified with a concealed compartment for the covert conveyance of ammunition, in addition to other items. Preliminary findings further established links between the suspect and known terrorist elements, leading to follow-on operations.

Following the arrest of high-profile terrorist ammunition courier, Mathew Elisha (alias Nasara), who had been on security watch lists, troops of the Brigade recorded another operational success by intercepting two suspected terrorists’ logistics couriers and recovering a large cache of ammunition in Kogi State.

The operation which was conducted on 20 April 2026, followed credible intelligence on the movement of suspected terrorists’ logistics elements within the Brigade’s Area of Responsibility. Acting swiftly on the report, troops deployed at Response Area Oshokoshoko mounted a snap checkpoint along Road Obajana–Kabba in Lokoja Local Government Area.

During the operation, troops intercepted a Toyota bus conveying the suspects en route Obajana from Makurdi. A thorough search of the vehicle led to the arrest of two suspected terrorists’ logistics couriers identified as Mallam Zubairu Abubakar and Adamu Abubakar Abdullahi.

Further search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of a sack containing 314 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition suspected to re establish their already dismantled network overtime and three AK-47 rifle magazines concealed behind the driver’s seat. Other items recovered from the suspects include two mobile phones, one driver’s licence, one National Identification Number slip, and an identity card.

The suspects and recovered items have been handed over to 12 Military Intelligence Regiment for further investigation and necessary action.

This successful interception underscores the vigilance and proactive posture of troops in denying terrorists freedom of movement and disrupting their logistics network within the operational environment.



