Wike Demolishes Illegal Houses Built On Unoccupied Embassies Lands In Abuja

In 2008, plots of land were allocated to 10 Embassies for diplomatic residential purposes and Power Holding Company of Nigeria for a 132/133KV power station.

The affected plots located within the Diplomatic Zone, Katampe Extension in the Federal Capital Territory, were allocated to diplomatic missions, including those of Thailand, Bulgaria, Syria, Somalia, Serbia and Montenegro, Japan, Austria, Switzerland, Senegal and the Palestine Liberation Organization.

However, a certain property developer took over the land and erected buildings without approval from the Federal Capital Development Authority.

Despite repeated warnings, the developer, one Alhaji Kabiru Sahara, kept erecting residential buildings, boasting that NOTHING GO HAPPEN.

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has ordered his arrest and demolition of all the buildings.



