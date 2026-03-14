Wike Demolishes Illegal Houses Built On Unoccupied Embassies Lands In Abuja

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

In 2008, plots of land were allocated to 10 Embassies for diplomatic residential purposes and Power Holding Company of Nigeria for a 132/133KV power station.

The affected plots located within the Diplomatic Zone, Katampe Extension in the Federal Capital Territory, were allocated to diplomatic missions, including those of Thailand, Bulgaria, Syria, Somalia, Serbia and Montenegro, Japan, Austria, Switzerland, Senegal and the Palestine Liberation Organization.

However, a certain property developer took over the land and erected buildings without approval from the Federal Capital Development Authority. 

Despite repeated warnings, the developer,  one Alhaji Kabiru Sahara,  kept erecting residential buildings,  boasting that NOTHING GO HAPPEN.

FCT Minister,  Nyesom Wike,  has ordered his arrest and demolition of all the buildings.


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال