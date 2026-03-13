The Other Side Of IGP Tunji Disu People Don't Know..The Egbetokun Factor By CKN

I've read several things about the appointment of IGP Tunji Disu as Nigeria's 23rd Inspector-General of Nigeria Police Force

Some even said he schemed his way into taking the job from his former boss , with whom he has long standing relationship dating back to when they both served Governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu as PSO and ADC

I never discussed what I am posting with the IGP , he will be reading this online just like every other person

But let me state the little I know about both men

I can't remember the exact year now but I woke up one day when I saw two missed calls from Tunji Disu who was the then Commander of RRS

It's very unlike him to call me that early

Tunji and I had been friends from School but there was something he did for me that I will never never forget in my life ( that's a discussion for another day)

I called him back after the two missed calls

When he picked , he went straight to the matter

Ckn, nibo lowa ( where are you ) , mo wa ni eko ( am in Lagos ) , can you please see my at your earliest convenient time today, even if I am at a meeting, tell them I requested you see me urgently

I was wondering what could make Tunji want to see me urgently, its very unlike him

When I eventually arrived at the RRS office inside the Lagos Secretariat, I was ushered into his office immediately

As I took my seat , he said CKN , some people want to blackmail my brother and friend

They have written so many false stories about him which are not true, I believe and I told him you are the only one that can help us

In the course of your investigation if what they wrote is true , your not obliged to assist , but if they're lies ( which i know they are , kindly assist him )

I asked him , who is the person, he called him on phone and handed the phone to me , after few pleasantries, he said TUNJI has spoken so well about you , kindly assist me

I told him , once Tunji found you worthy , I have no doubt

We agreed to meet in his office in an hour's time

When I eventually arrived his office directly opposite Area F Ikeja , it turned out to be ACP Kayode Egbetokun

ACP Egbetokun was the Commandant of Police Training School Ikeja , his assistant was CSP Chioma Ajunwa ( the Olympian )

We sat down and analysed all the write ups ( which were obviously sponsored ) by someone to discredit him, and get him retired

They went as far as accusing Egbetokun of forgery , that he was not a graduate of UNILAG ( he showed me his original certificates )

This was published by the most popular online platform in Nigeria then

ACP Egbetokun was obviously in a panic mood , despite the fact that they were all lies

They also accused him of embezzling funds meant for the training school ( which i also found out to be lies )

Armed with these evidence , I went to town and help him to make series of publications debunking the lies and laid the facts bare

After my publications, all those attacks stopped and he was left off the hook

He was eventually promoted to DCP and seconded to Police College and later CP and moved to Kwara State

Something also happened when he was CP Kwara , I remember the role I played then but there is not part of this discussion

The Egbetokun I knew from the first day is a nice and humble man , like all human beings he may have his flaws but I don't think they were deliberate , he served his country to the best of his ability

The funniest part of all these is that throughout his 4 years as IGP I never visited Kayode Egbetokun in his office neither did I make any demand of him

It is not in my character

The point I want to bring out is that if not for the quick intervention of Tunji Disu, those bent at destroying Egbetokun would have succeeded and he would not have had the opportunity of becoming an IGP

Tunji Disu cherish friendship and he does everything possible to legitimately look after his friends

I am sure IGP Kayode Egbetokun must have forgotten this part of his life which I had kept secret ( Tunji stood solidly by him )

Anyone trying to present the current IGP otherwise does not know how far he can go for his friends and colleagues, so many people have their own testimonies about him too

I know a lot of Dr Egbetokun’s friends are on my page and they will send this to him

I wish him a happy retirement and wish the incumbent the best of luck

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is Editor In Chief of CKN NEWS