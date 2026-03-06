Why Nigerians Are Poor ... Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the presidential front-runner of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the 2023 Labour Party candidate, has outlined the reasons why more than half of Nigeria’s population lives below the poverty line, despite the country’s wealth of natural and human resources.

While receiving the leadership of the Association of Skilled and Vocational Artisans of Nigeria (ASVAN), led by their National President, Comrade Obijuru Everest, who paid him a courtesy call in Abuja, Obi explained the reasons behind the persistent poverty in Nigeria.

“We are poor because we have chosen to be poor. We give titles and front-row seats of honour to those who steal public funds, and yet we expect to grow,” he stated. Obi reminisced about a conversation he had with political leaders in Indonesia, a country similar in size and population to Nigeria, which is thriving due to its better leadership.

To improve Nigeria, Obi recounted how the Indonesian leader advised him to combat the theft of public funds, invest in education and healthcare, and observe the positive outcomes as healthy, educated individuals contribute to the economy.

He emphasised that, in every viable economy, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) drive growth, supported by a responsible and corruption-free government that creates an enabling environment.

“Join the fight for a great Nigeria. Stop worshipping those who steal your money, stop giving them titles, and stand up for what is right. Vote, defend your votes, and help produce good leaders at all levels, from Councillor to President, and you will see the country change," Obi urged.

Earlier, Comrade Obijuru Everest, the National President of ASVAN, expressed that they had been following Obi's journey and believed it was important to associate with and support his aspirations to lead the country toward progress.

He pointed out that, despite their members being the engine of the economy, the government has failed to provide a conducive environment necessary for them to grow and make a meaningful impact.

ASVAN, which has membership and coordinators in all 36 states of Nigeria, comprises over two million skilled and unskilled artisans. They are advocating for a bill in the National Assembly to have their sector officially recognised so they can better regulate and control the activities of artisans in Nigeria.

“We have developed a blueprint for a world-class artisan workshop village, which will be equipped to help our artisans produce top-quality finished products, giving them an edge over their counterparts in other countries. We have been engaging with the government, which has promised us land for this project over the past three years, but we are still waiting. We have many initiatives to implement that will transform and develop Nigeria’s artisan sector and build the country’s economy,” Everest concluded.







