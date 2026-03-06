How UK Woman , Paralysed For One Year Miraculously Recovered At Zion





A middle-aged woman, Christine Chika Anyanwu, who was paralysed for one year, has shared the incredible story of how she miraculously regained the use of her legs.





Anyanwu who lives in the United Kingdom gave her testimony at Zion Ministry, Okota, Lagos, last Wednesday. She disclosed that her problem started on March 26, 2025, when she collapsed at work in London and became unconscious, and was later diagnosed with functional neurological disorder.





After four months of admission in the hospital, she was discharged to continue treatment from home. She suffered several falls and multiple seizures at home and damaged her spine, and this compounded the problem.





She was confined to a wheelchair for one year, with all the medical specialists she consulted in the United Kingdom saying she was unlikely to walk again.





Anyanwu said she was on the verge of giving up on life, but decided to make one final effort by heeding her mother's counsel to seek for God's intervention at Zion Prayer Movement Outreach in Lagos. Despite discouragement from siblings and a Catholic Nun who warned her not to go to Zion, and against the advice of her doctors not to travel over a long distance in her condition, she embarked on the trip to Lagos.





It was at last Wednesday's Adoration programme of the ministry, that the Spiritual Director, Evangelist Chukwuebuka Anozie Obi, who noticed the woman confined to a mobility scooter, conducted a deliverance and prayer session for her.





What followed threw the auditorium into a frenzy as Anyanwu who had neither used her legs not stood up from her wheelchair got up from the scooter and started walking.





When she returned to share her testimony, her siblings and the Nun who advised her against going to Zion Ministry now joined in celebrating her healing.