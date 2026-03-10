Turaki PDP Faction Heads To Supreme Court

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), led by Kabiru Turaki, has rejected the judgment of the Court of Appeal which nullified the party’s national convention held on November 15 and 16, 2025, in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Spokesperson of the Turaki faction, Mr Ini Ememobong, disclosed in a statement that the party’s lawyers had been directed to challenge the ruling at the Supreme Court.

Ememobong said the faction believed implementing the judgment would cause significant hardship for members of the party.

“The operationalisation of this judgment will, without fail, impose untold hardship on our members,” he said.

“To avert this, while we consult with critical organs of our party on the way forward, we have instructed our lawyers to immediately take the necessary legal steps to appeal to the Supreme Court, the apex court in the land, for a final determination of the matter.”

He expressed optimism that the apex court would swiftly resolve the dispute in the interest of democracy.

Ememobong also urged party members to remain united, assuring them that the legal dispute would soon be resolved.

According to him, the PDP must be rescued “from the hands of those masquerading as opposition leaders.”







