IGP Tunji Disu Visits Kwara State, Vows To Crush Terrorists

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Olatunji Disu yesterday promised to restore communities overrun by bandits in Kwara State and other parts of the country.

Disu made the promise in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, while addressing officers and men of the police command, as part of his maiden operational visit.

The IGP also visited Governor AbdulRaman AbdulRazaq to thank him for his support to security forces in the state.

He said criminals would not be allowed to “chase us out of our communities”.

Disu added: “I know Kwara State and I know the problems we are having. I am in the state for an operational visit. I am also here to say thank you for all you have been doing. All of you seated here have been wonderful. I have come to say thank you for everything you have been doing to assist us.

“At the same time, I want to beg you for more cooperation. Criminals cannot chase us out of our towns. We are the owners of the towns and we will not allow that to happen. We have to take back our homes, we have to take back our communities. That is why I am here: to tell you that all of us will take back our communities.

“I have visited Governor AbdulRaman AbdulRazaq and thanked him. He has been very wonderful by providing a lot of things to support the police command in the state.

“I am going to visit some places in town. I am visiting my officers who have been there for months. I am going to encourage them to do more.”

He called for more credible information to assist the police in containing the situation.

“I say with all authority that we have a lot of people assisting us in doing our job. At the same time, I beg them to be of greater assistance. They should gather more information and give the same to us,” Disu said.

The IGP also promised to make personnel welfare a top priority.







