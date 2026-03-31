Tinubu Seeks Senate Approval For $6 Billion Loan

byCKN NEWS -
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President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has formally written to the Senate seeking approval to borrow $6 billion in external loans to support key government projects and address budgetary needs.


The request, presented in a letter to Senate President Godswill Akpabio and read during plenary, outlines plans to secure funding for critical national development priorities.


Reports indicate that part of the proposed borrowing includes a $5 billion facility, alongside other funding arrangements aimed at boosting infrastructure and economic activities.


The move is expected to spark conversations around Nigeria’s rising debt profile, as lawmakers deliberate on the request in the coming days.


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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