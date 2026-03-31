Senate Approves Tinubu’s $6bn Loan Request

byCKN NEWS -
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The Senate has approved President Bola Tinubu’s request to obtain external loans totalling $6 billion. The decision followed the consideration of a report presented by Senator Aliyu Wamakko, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts.

The request was conveyed in two separate letters addressed to the Senate and read during plenary on Tuesday, March 31 In the first letter, the President sought approval to establish a structured total return swap (TRS) external financing programme of up to $5 billion with First Abu Dhabi Bank.


According to the President, the loan will be released in tranches and used to support budget implementation, fund priority infrastructure projects, and refinance existing domestic and external debts. He added that the funds would also help the Federal Government meet urgent financial obligations.


President Tinubu also mentioned that Nigeria’s total public debt stood at $110.3 billion, equivalent to about N159.2 trillion, as of December 31, 2025, noting that the phased drawdown of the loan would help ease pressure on debt servicing.


In a second letter, the president requested approval for the issuance of naira-denominated federal government securities as collateral for the facility, as well as the payment of margin obligations in U.S. dollars.


He also sought approval for a $1 billion export finance facility from the United Kingdom, arranged by Citibank, to fund the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the Lagos Port Complex and Tin Can Island Port.


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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