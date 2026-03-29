Tinubu Donates Entire Salaries To Armed Forces

The fund is expected to cater to serving personnel, those injured in the line of duty, soldiers who have lost limbs, as well as the families of fallen heroes

President Bola Tinubu has pledged to donate all his salaries since assuming office in May 2023 to a newly established welfare fund aimed at supporting members of the Nigerian Armed Forces and their families.

Tinubu announced this in a statement he personally issued on Sunday to mark his 74th birthday.

“On this, my 74th birthday, I celebrate the valiant men and women of our Armed Forces.

“Today, I have directed the Accountant-General of the Federation to establish a special account for a fund dedicated to those who serve, those wounded in the line of duty, and the families of those who have paid the ultimate price.

“As a personal commitment, all my salaries since assuming office will be paid into this account as seed funding, irrespective of existing insurance and welfare schemes for members of our armed forces.





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“This fund will directly support those who have lost their limbs, and the widows, widowers, and children of those who laid down their lives in service to our dear country,” he said.













READ ALSO: ‘We Can See Some Light At The End Of Tunnel,’ Tinubu Assures Nigerians On 74th Birthday









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Tinubu urged leaders, the private sector, and Nigerians to support the fund, stressing that caring for soldiers and their families is a national duty.





“I call on our governors, members of the National Assembly, the private sector, my friends, and all well-wishers to support this initiative. Details of the account will be made available in due course.

“We must never forget those who stand in harm’s way for our peace, nor the sacrifices borne by their families. This is not charity. It is a duty. And we will fulfil it,” the president said.

President Tinubu, on December 2, 2025, launched the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day emblem and appeal fund at the State House, Abuja, marking the start of activities ahead of the January 15 commemoration.

He donated ₦200 million towards the ₦320 million raised, unveiled the “Thank a Soldier” digital platform, and announced a Ministry of Defence programme to deploy retired military personnel to secure ungoverned areas.

President Tinubu opted for a low-key celebration of his birthday, citing the prevailing national mood and his administration’s ongoing economic reforms.

He has, however, received congratulatory messages from governors around the country.