Nigerians May Demand President Tinubu Remains In Office Beyond The Mandatory Two Terms..Olowu Of Iwo , Oba Akanbi

Abdulrosheed Akanbi, the Oluwo of Iwo, says many Nigerians may call for a constitutional amendment to allow President Bola Tinubu to remain in office beyond the two-term limit.

Akanbi spoke in a congratulatory message issued to mark Tinubu’s 74th birthday.

The statement was released by Ibrahim Alli, spokesperson to the monarch.

The traditional ruler described the president as a decisive leader who has laid the foundation of hope for the country.

“Many Nigerians may call for a constitutional review to enable Tinubu to serve more than two terms in office. He is a leader who knows what he is doing,” Akanbi said.

The monarch said the president has demonstrated strong leadership through reforms aimed at addressing economic challenges.

Akanbi said Tinubu’s campaign against illegalities has helped tackle issues that had previously slowed Nigeria’s economic growth.

He said the administration’s policies have contributed to improvements in economic indicators, citing what he described as improvements in the naira and a rise in Nigeria’s foreign reserves.

The Oluwo said the country’s foreign reserve increased from about $1 billion to between $49.5 billion and $50.45 billion as of late February and March 2026.

The traditional ruler attributed the gains to structural reforms introduced by the administration.

He listed exchange rate unification, increased oil production, and rising foreign investment inflows among the factors.

Akanbi also commended Tinubu for granting autonomy to local governments, noting that the policy has increased allocations to states and strengthened grassroots governance.

The monarch also praised the administration’s infrastructure initiatives, citing ongoing projects, including the Lagos-Calabar coastal road and the Sokoto-Badagry road.

Akanbi said the president has shown courage in implementing difficult policies.

“You are not yet a capable leader until you take decisions and stand by them,” he said.

“Many past presidents attempted to remove obstacles to economic prosperity but were overrun by public outcries.

“Tinubu has demonstrated uncommon leadership through reforms. Nigeria’s foreign reserves have increased to over $49.5bn from about $1bn.

“Local government autonomy is taking effect, states earn more, and road projects, including the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road and the Sokoto-Badagry Road, are ongoing.”

The traditional rules said the president’s policies are beginning to improve living standards, adding that the next phase would focus on achieving economic stability.

Tinubu marked his 74th birthday on Sunday with a low-key celebration and prayers at the National Mosque in Abuja.







