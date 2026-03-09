Thugs Demolish 50 Houses At Surulere Lagos

Stakeholders in the real estate sector have condemned the demolition of about 50 buildings in the Surulere community in Lagos State by suspected land grabbers, popularly known as Omo Onile, advocating the need for transparency and proper documentation in the real estate sector.





Many omeowners in the Surulere community, Amikanle, near the Command area of the Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State, are counting their losses after several houses were demolished in the area.





It was learnt that the thugs invaded the community on Tuesday, 27 January 2026, and started demanding between N15m and N25m from house owners.





The thugs, according to some residents, have demolished the houses of those who were unable to pay.





The founder and Chief Executive Officer of Oikus, Mr Israel Ihaza, condemned the act and called for transparency, structure, and proper documentation in how real estate activities are conducted.





“It’s sad how some individuals continue to bastardise government authority and existing regulatory structures to carry out illegal activities. Incidents like this are deeply troubling and painful for everyone who believes in the rule of law and the future of real estate in Lagos,” Ihaza said.

According to him, disorder thrives where there is opacity, adding that when ownership records are unclear, enforcement is weak, and property visibility is fragmented, “it creates room for abuse by bad actors.”

Ihaza stressed that the government is actively working toward stronger systems, digital oversight, and regulatory enforcement to curb these long-standing issues.

“Efforts are underway to professionalise the sector, digitise records, and improve accountability across the value chain. These reforms take time, but they are necessary. The so-called Omo Onile menace has been a structural challenge for years. I have personally experienced related pressures in the past, not in this exact scenario, but enough to understand the emotional and financial trauma involved,” he said.





He admitted that whenever a house is demolished, the damage goes far beyond bricks and mortar: “It’s life savings; it’s retirement plans; it’s children’s school fees; and it’s stability. The broader implication is even more concerning. It creates fear among local investors, fear among diaspora Nigerians looking to return capital home, and fear among developers planning new projects. And fear slows economic growth. This is why enforcement and visible consequences matter. The faster such incidents are decisively addressed within the framework of the law, the stronger investor confidence becomes.”





Also speaking, the legal counsel to the Project Affected Persons within the 150-metre setback of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, Sola Enitan, said that demolition has become an easier mode of extortion in Nigeria, especially in Lagos State, urging the affected parties to fight for their rights.





On the financial consequences of the demolition, he said, “That’s a N2 tn loss in the last two years. Fifty-two buildings, conservatively priced at N50m each, amount to N2.6bn. It’s an investment negotiation. For every single house you demolish, ten people will take their money elsewhere, and housing for at least 100 people will be removed from the sector.”

Punch