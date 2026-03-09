Ahead of today’s Appeal Court ruling on the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, factions aligned with the party’s governors and those loyal to Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, have expressed confidence that the judgment would favour them, insisting that legal precedents and statutory provisions support their positions.





The National Publicity Secretary of the National Working Committee, led by Tanimu Turaki (SAN) and backed by Governors Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, Ini Ememobong, confirmed that the Court of Appeal scheduled the consolidated cases involving the PDP for judgment on Monday.





Similarly, the National Publicity Secretary of the caretaker committee led by Mohammed Abdulrahman (Acting National Chairman) and Samuel Anyanwu (Acting National Secretary) and backed by Wike, Jungudo Mohammed, confirmed that the leadership dispute within the PDP had been scheduled for judgment at the Court of Appeal in Abuja.





Both factions, in separate interviews with our correspondent, expressed confidence that the judgment would be in their favour.





Governors of the PDP had earlier endorsed the Ibadan convention, which produced Turaki and other members of the NWC on November 15 for a four-year tenure.





The governors also supervised the transition of leadership from former acting chairman, Umar Damagum, to Turaki before Damagum’s tenure expired on December 9.





Meanwhile, a faction loyal to the FCT Minister constituted a 13-member caretaker committee on December 8, appointing Abdulrahman as acting national chairman and Anyanwu as acting national secretary, among others, with a 60-day mandate.





Efforts by both the Wike-aligned group and the governors’ camp to convene meetings at the PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, on November 18, 2025, turned chaotic, leading to disorder and physical altercations.





Following the incident, the Nigeria Police Force sealed the secretariat, which has since remained closed.





Both factions subsequently sought recognition from the Independent National Electoral Commission, but the commission refused to acknowledge either group, resulting in prolonged legal battles.





One of the consolidated suits before the Appeal Court is suit FHC/ABJ/CS/2120/2025, which produced a ruling that halted the party’s convention until it fully complies with provisions of its constitution, the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and the Electoral Act (Nigeria).





The case was instituted by three aggrieved members of the Peoples Democratic Party: Austin Nwachukwu (PDP Chairman, Imo State), Amah Abraham Nnanna (PDP Chairman, Abia State), and Turnah Alabh George (PDP Secretary, South-South).





Another significant suit was filed by former Governor Sule Lamido (Adamawa). In that matter, Justice Peter Lifu issued an order restraining INEC from supervising, monitoring, or recognising any PDP convention that excluded the plaintiff as a contestant.





Three other cases, including one originating from the Oyo State High Court, are also challenging the legality of the party’s November 15–16 convention.





Another suit concerns the closure of the PDP National Secretariat at Wadata Plaza, listed as FHC/ABJ/CS/2520/2025, which was filed against the Nigeria Police Force.





On February 12, the Court of Appeal of Nigeria heard all the consolidated cases relating to the PDP leadership dispute and last week informed the parties that judgment would be delivered today, Monday.





The outcome of the cases currently before the Court of Appeal is pivotal and will determine the leadership of the party.





On their expectations regarding today’s judgment at the Court of Appeal, the Wike-aligned faction stated that precedents set by the Supreme Court of Nigeria support their position, expressing confidence that victory is assured.





The faction’s National Publicity Secretary, Mohammed, stated, “Yes, we are very optimistic in the sense that the provisions of the law, and the precedents already established by the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal, give us strong confidence that the judgment will be in our favour.





“You cannot violate the Electoral Act, the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and the constitution of the party in conducting a convention.





“Not only were these violated, but there was also disobedience to existing court judgments. You cannot do that and expect it to stand, because what they did amounted to building something on nothing. So we are quite optimistic.





“As regards the insinuation they have been relying on that it is an internal party affair and that the courts do not have jurisdiction over such matters, the Supreme Court judgment recently delivered in respect of the case involving the now elected chairman of Bwari Area Council under the APC has already settled that issue.





“In that judgment, the Supreme Court clearly stated that the issue of internal party affairs is not absolute. There are certain actions which, if taken, fall outside the purview of internal party affairs of a party.





“So, based on that judgment and the precedents we already know, we are quite optimistic that this judgment will be in our favour by the grace of God.”





When asked about their next course of action if the judgment goes against them, Mohammed expressed confidence that the outcome would favour them, adding that their focus would be on immediately organising a proper national convention for the PDP.





He stated, “I am not looking at the possibility of the judgment going against us. By the grace of God, it will not go against us.





“We are not approaching this matter from a pessimistic perspective. Rather, we are focused on what our next steps will be once the judgment is delivered, which includes preparations for the national convention. So we are not pessimistic about it for even a second.”





In his response, the Turaki-led NWC spokesman said the leadership had confidence in the judiciary, expressing optimism that the judgment would reinforce democracy and strengthen the multi-party system in Nigeria.





Ememobong stated, “Our party is also expected to be in court tomorrow as the Appeal Court rules on matters affecting the leadership of the party.





“Our optimism lies in the fact that we submitted ourselves to the jurisdiction of the courts and we believe in the judiciary in its complete sense.





“When you look at the case, you will see that the law, as it is, especially the position of the Supreme Court, supports our matter.

“So we are hopeful that justice, according to law, will be done. At the end of the day, democracy must survive. The multi-party system must survive because that is more important.

“We are optimistic that the case before the court is meritorious and we are very hopeful that justice according to law will be done.”

When asked what their response would be if the judgment did not favour them, Ememobong stated that their next course of action would depend on the reasoning contained in the court’s decision.





He stated, “First, every judgment is based on reasoning. So you listen to the reasoning of the court. It is just like when the Supreme Court gave a judgment on the ‘unsure option.’





“Within that judgment, even the dissenting judgment laid the foundations upon which a political solution that was later arrived at is being implemented today.





“So you do not pre-empt the judgment. You listen to the reasoning of the court. Away from law school, it is the judge and the court that are called to interpret the law, because at the time some of these laws were made, certain situations being interpreted today were not in operation.





“So the court now becomes the institution that interprets the intention of the lawmakers. It is the reasoning of the law and the reasoning that grounds the judgment that we will listen to. Until you listen to that reasoning, you cannot honestly analyse or take a decision on the basis of a judgment.”





The PDP Governors Forum also expressed confidence in the judiciary and called on all party members to stay calm ahead of the judgment.





In a statement on Sunday, its Director General, Dr Emmanuel Agbo, reaffirmed that the party remained committed to offering Nigerians a strong, credible, and people-focused political alternative.





The statement read: “The Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF), under the chairmanship of Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, the Governor of Bauchi State, on behalf of the forum, wilfully addresses the party members and faithful as Nigeria awaits the ruling of the Appeal Court tomorrow, Monday, March 9, 2026, on the leadership crisis within the PDP.





“We stand at a defining moment for our democracy. The judiciary, as the custodian of justice, carries the weight of ensuring fairness, impartiality, and the preservation of national stability.





“Whatever the decision may be, the PDP reaffirms its respect for the judicial process and its commitment to peace.





“We call on all party members and leaders to show maximum restraint, calm, and be law-abiding before, during, and after the judgment, as leadership will meet immediately to review the judgment and chart the necessary post-judgment line of action,” the statement read.





The party described the judiciary as an impartial institution.





“The judiciary has always remained the only impartial and people-oriented arm of government whose tireless defence of the constitution has ensured the stability of our democratic governance,” the statement added.





It called on members with political aspirations to contest the 2027 general election to have faith in the party’s ability to provide the platform that would ensure their electoral victories.





“Notwithstanding the fact that INEC has already published the timetable for the general election, the party will ensure the protection and realisation of their political ambitions,” he said.





It added, “Looking ahead to the 2027 general election, the PDP remains resolute in its mission to provide Nigerians with a strong, credible, and people-centred alternative.





“No ruling can erase the will of Nigerians for a fair and competitive political system. We are prepared to participate fully in the democratic process, ensuring that the voices of the people are heard and respected.





Doherty seeks speedy judgment





Earlier, a governorship aspirant of the PDP in Lagos State, Funso Doherty, urged the President of the Court of Appeal of Nigeria to expedite judgment in a pending appeal concerning the leadership of the party.





In a letter dated March 5, 2026, addressed to the head of the appellate court in Abuja, Doherty said a swift determination of the appeal would provide clarity for party members and electoral stakeholders ahead of the 2027 election cycle.





According to him, the outcome of the appeals could significantly shape the party’s internal processes ahead of its primaries and ultimately influence the credibility of candidates presented to the electorate.





He warned that uncertainty over the party’s leadership structure might complicate preparations for primaries and raise legal questions about the legitimacy of candidates fielded for the elections.





“The pendency or outcome of these appeals will significantly affect not just the internal preparations and processes leading to the PDP’s party primaries and related electoral activities but also the validity and legitimacy of the ballot options that will be presented to the Nigerian public on election day,” Doherty wrote.





The Lagos politician added that the implications could extend beyond the party itself, potentially affecting the validity of electoral outcomes for various offices if the leadership dispute remains unresolved before key electoral milestones.





Doherty referenced the timetable released by INEC, which schedules the commencement of party primaries for April 23, 2026.





He argued that a ruling from the appellate court before that date would help guide the party, electoral authorities, and other stakeholders.





“In view of the time-sensitive nature of election engagements and the need for clarity, I most respectfully crave the indulgence of Your Lordship towards swift determination of the consolidated appeal,” he stated.





He added that an early judgment would provide “invaluable direction” to all parties involved, particularly the electoral commission, which is responsible for supervising party primaries and accepting candidate nominations.





Doherty, however, acknowledged the court’s constitutional independence and discretion in scheduling and delivering judgments, stressing that his request was made with “the utmost respect” for the judiciary.







