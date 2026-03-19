Roli Daibo-Harriman : Nigerian Judge Who Presided Over Senegal AFCON Victory Annulment

“There is nothing new under the sun”. On Tuesday, CAF gave a shocking burial to that generational saying. In a landmark ruling, the confederation’s appeals board overturned the result of a football match that had been played and decided on the pitch two months prior.

The decision stripped Senegal of the 1-0 victory that was supposed to be the country’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) triumph and named Morocco the champions instead.

The ruling punished Senegal for staging a walkout during the AFCON final held on January 18. The Senegalese FA has rejected the verdict and vowed to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

At the centre of the legal controversy is the nine-member CAF Appeals Board, presided over by Roli Daibo-Harriman, a Nigerian judge.

The Senegalese FA has rejected the verdict