Apapa Customs Intercepts ₦3.39bn Codeine Shipment, Disrupts Drug Smuggling

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Apapa Area Command, has intercepted two containers loaded with codeine-based syrup valued at ₦3.39 billion at Apapa Port, reinforcing its crackdown on drug trafficking through the nation’s busiest seaport.

According to a press release issued on Monday, 16 March 2026, by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent of Customs Isah Sulaiman, the seizure was made on Sunday, 15 March 2026, during a joint operation involving the NCS and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The operation uncovered 3,398 cartons containing 339,800 bottles of codeine syrup concealed inside shipments declared as household utensils, with a combined Duty Paid Value (DPV) of ₦3.39 billion.

Sulaiman said the illicit consignment was discovered during a targeted inspection of two containers flagged through intelligence gathering.

Reacting to the seizure, the Customs Area Controller of the Apapa Area Command, Comptroller Emmanuel Oshoba, said the operation demonstrates the Command’s commitment to enforcing the directives of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi.

“This fresh seizure, coming just five days after the CGC’s visit and strong warning to criminal elements, is a direct response to his charge on us,” Oshoba said.

“We are fully aligned with the Service’s intelligence-led enforcement strategy and will continue to make Apapa Port extremely hostile to smugglers and drug traffickers.”

Oshoba also commended the NDLEA for its collaboration during the operation, describing the partnership as critical to the interception's success.

He added that the Apapa Command remains committed to protecting public health, safeguarding national security, and facilitating legitimate trade, in line with the Service’s modernisation agenda and its zero-tolerance stance against smuggling.