POWA President Olufunmilola Disu Prioritises Empowerment of Police Families, Widows And Girls

The President of the Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA) and wife of the Inspector-General of Police, Mrs. Olufunmilola Disu, has reaffirmed the association’s commitment to empowering police families, widows and young girls through targeted programmes aimed at improving livelihoods and strengthening community support systems.

Mrs. Disu said the association, under her leadership, would continue to prioritise initiatives that provide practical support to women and children within the police community, particularly through skills acquisition, educational assistance and expanded community outreach.





According to her, empowering women connected to police families is central to building stronger households and more resilient communities.

She explained that POWA’s skills acquisition programmes are designed to equip women with vocational and entrepreneurial skills that enable them to build sustainable sources of income and support their families.

“These programmes are not just about learning a trade,” she said. “They are about restoring confidence, dignity and independence, especially for widows and women who must take on greater responsibilities within their families.”

Mrs. Disu also highlighted the association’s commitment to educational support for girls, noting that access to quality education remains one of the most effective tools for breaking cycles of poverty and inequality.

Through scholarships, learning materials and other forms of assistance, she said POWA is working to ensure that girls within the police community are able to pursue their academic ambitions without unnecessary barriers.

“Education is one of the most powerful investments any society can make. When we support a girl’s education, we are strengthening the future of families, communities and the nation,” she added.

Beyond economic and educational empowerment, Mrs. Disu said POWA would continue to expand its community outreach initiatives to support vulnerable families and promote welfare within the police community.

She noted that these outreach efforts include welfare support programmes, health and well-being initiatives, and community-based interventions designed to foster solidarity and resilience among police families.

According to her, strong family support systems play a critical role in enhancing the morale and effectiveness of officers serving the nation.

Mrs. Disu reaffirmed that POWA remains committed to ensuring that every police wife, widow and girl within its network has access to opportunities that enable them to thrive.

“Our goal is to build a community where no woman feels forgotten and no girl is denied the opportunity to fulfil her potential,” she said.

She added that through sustained empowerment initiatives and strategic partnerships, the association would continue to strengthen families, uplift communities and contribute meaningfully to national development.