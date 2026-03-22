Police Arrest 11 More Suspects Over Rape Incidents During Ozoro Festival

The police in Delta state have arrested eleven more suspects over the sexual assaults and rapes recorded during what was described as a “raping festival” in Oramudu Quarters in Ozoro last Thursday, March 19.

In a statement released on Saturday, March 21, the spokesperson of the command, SP Bright Edafe, said the CP Special Assignment Team (CP-SAT) was tasked with conducting a detailed investigation into the incident.

Edafe said operatives of CP-SAT conducted a thorough analysis of available video evidence and intelligence, leading to the arrest of eleven additional suspects identified as Samson Atukpodo, Steven ovie, Ugbevo Samson, Afoke Akporobaro, Evidence Oguname, and six others. Edafe mentioned that these latest arrests bring the total number of suspects currently in police custody in connection with the incident to fifteen (15)

“The Command reiterates that preliminary findings indicate that the unfortunate incident was perpetrated by criminal elements who exploited the situation to engage in acts of sexual violence, which are in no way representative of any legitimate cultural practice.

The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Aina Adesola, condemns these acts in totality and reassures the public that the Command remains resolute in its determination to ensure that all those involved are identified, arrested, and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

Members of the public, particularly victims and witnesses, are once again encouraged to come forward with credible information that will aid ongoing investigations.

The Command assures that all information provided will be treated with strict confidentiality.”the statement in part reads