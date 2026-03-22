COAS Commends Soldiers For Dismantling IPOB/ESN Insurgency In South East

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has commended troops of Operation UDO KA for their resilience, gallantry, and sustained offensive operations against criminal elements of the proscribed IPOB/ESN in the South East. The commendation was delivered during the Chief of Army Staff Special Sallah Luncheon held at Mother Valley in Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State, a location previously identified as a stronghold of the insurgents.

Represented by the Chief of Training (Army), Major General Valentine Okoro, the COAS conveyed the appreciation of the Army leadership to frontline troops for their unwavering commitment and recent operational successes. He noted that the troops’ ability to clear entrenched hideouts and dismantle terrorist networks, despite persistent improvised explosive device threats, reflects the Nigerian Army’s combat effectiveness and operational dominance in the theatre.

The COAS reaffirmed that the Nigerian Army remains a disciplined, professional, and mission-oriented force, resolute in its constitutional mandate to defend Nigeria’s territorial integrity and ensure the safety of lives and property.

He further commended the General Officer Commanding 82 Division and Commander Joint Task Force Operation UDO KA, Major General Oluremi Fadairo, for fostering synergy through effective collaboration with sister services, other security agencies, and host communities—an approach that continues to enhance intelligence-driven operations and deliver significant gains.

In line with the Nigerian Army’s “Soldier First” philosophy, the COAS also extended goodwill to wounded personnel receiving medical attention, assuring them of the Army’s continued support and commitment to their welfare and recovery.

The event underscored the Nigerian Army’s operational progress in degrading hostile elements and restoring normalcy across the region. The Army calls on residents of the South East to sustain their cooperation by providing credible and timely information to security agencies, as collective efforts remain critical to consolidating the gains recorded and achieving enduring peace in the region.







