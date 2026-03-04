Outrage Over Alleged Brutal Flogging Of Female Student At Command Secondary School Iyana Ipaja

This was a post on social media by a concerned Nigerian

"Call for justice after SS3 student was allegedly beaten brutally at Command secondary school Iyana Ipaja

Concerned individuals are calling for urgent intervention following allegations that an SS3 student, Maryiane Okonkwo, was brutally beaten by a school bursar identified as Farouk Ohieari at Command Secondary School, Iyana Ipaja.

According to reports circulating online, the student was allegedly assaulted on school premises. It is further claimed that the school has refused to release her to her mother for proper medical treatment, allegedly out of concern that the incident could become public.

There are also allegations that authorities may be considering quietly transferring the bursar rather than pursuing accountability.

Sources claim this may not be the first time such an incident has occurred, but that some parents have remained silent due to the school’s military affiliation."

Source: @odogwukiwi