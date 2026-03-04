Man Collapses, Dies While Jogging In Rivers State

Residents of the Agbonchia community in the Eleme area of Rivers State were thrown into panic on Tuesday after a man, yet to be identified, collapsed and died while jogging.

The incident reportedly occurred in the early hours of the day along a major road in the community.

In a video circulating on X, a passerby could be heard raising the alarm as the lifeless body of the man lay motionless on the ground.

“In Agbonchia, Eleme, someone just collapsed. If you know his face, please contact his family. The man was jogging, and according to sources, he collapsed and died. There is no pulse,” a voice in the video said.

The clip showed the man with blood stains on his face, lying motionless on the road. Some residents at the scene said the incident had occurred about five minutes before the alarm was raised.

“It happened like five minutes ago before people started gathering here,” one bystander said.

The person filming the video added, “This person is totally dead. If you know him or this place, please contact us immediately.”

As of the time of filing this report, the identity of the deceased had not been established, and the exact cause of his death remains unknown.

Efforts to reach the spokesperson for the Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, for comment were unsuccessful.

In a similar incident reported in 2019, an unidentified man reportedly collapsed and died while jogging along WEMCO Road in the Ogba area of Lagos State, reportedly due to suspected cardiac arrest, despite efforts by bystanders to save him.







