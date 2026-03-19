Peter Obi Salutes Muslims At Eid al-Fitr, Urges Ramadan Spirit Going Forward





African Democratic Congress (ADC) 2027 presidential hopeful, Mr. Peter Obi, has urged Nigerian Muslims to imbibe the spirit of Ramadan going forward after the 30-day fast.

Obi in congratulating them for successfully completing the religious obligation in faith said 'I join you with heartfelt joy as we celebrate Eid al-Fitr, the blessed festival that marks the successful completion of the sacred month of Ramadan.

"This occasion is a profound reminder of the power of faith, discipline, selflessness, and unwavering devotion to Almighty Allah.

"Throughout Ramadan, you have fasted, prayed, given charity, and drawn closer to God embodying values that inspire not only the Muslim ummah but every person of goodwill. These lessons of compassion, humility, patience, and solidarity must not end with the month; may they continue to guide our hearts, our actions, and our shared life as Nigerians,” Obi said.

The Labour Party 2023 Presidential Candidate noted that, "In these challenging times for our nation; marked by hardship, insecurity, and the urgent need for renewal. Let the spirit of Eid strengthen our resolve to stand together.

"Let us extend hands of kindness to the vulnerable, promote peace across our communities, reject division in all its forms, and work tirelessly for a just, equitable, and prosperous Nigeria where every citizen thrives.

"I pray that Almighty Allah accepts your ibadah, forgives our shortcomings, showers His boundless mercy upon you and your families, and grants our beloved country lasting peace, security, healing, and progress.

"To the entire Muslim ummah: May this Eid bring you immense joy, renewed hope, good health, and abundant blessings. May we all continue to build bridges of understanding, love, and unity as one people under God.

“Eid Mubarak! Eid Sa'id!”