Akpabio Felicitates Muslims At Eid-el-Fitr, Urges Compassion For Less Privileged

As Muslims across the world celebrate Eid-el-Fitr on Friday, the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, GCON, has extended his warmest congratulations to the faithful in Nigeria, calling for compassion, forgiveness, and unity.

Akpabio, in a congratulatory message signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, congratulated Muslims for the successful completion of the spiritual exercise of fasting, urging them to continue with the philanthropic practice of almsgiving and love for one another.

His words: “This joyous celebration reminds us of the profound values of compassion, forgiveness, and unity that Eid-el-Fitr embodies. As you conclude this important exercise of fasting and spiritual reflection, be reminded of the importance of empathy, kindness, and generosity towards others, particularly the less privileged.

“May the spirit of Eid inspire us to cultivate compassion, promote understanding, and work towards a more just and harmonious Nigeria.

“On behalf of my family, constituents, the Senate, and indeed the 10th National Assembly, I sincerely wish President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and all Muslims a happy and blessed Eid celebration, and pray for peace, progress, and prosperity in Nigeria and globally.”