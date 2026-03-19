Akpabio Felicitates Muslims At Eid-el-Fitr, Urges Compassion For Less Privileged

byCKN NEWS -
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As Muslims across the world celebrate Eid-el-Fitr on Friday, the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, GCON, has extended his warmest congratulations to the faithful in Nigeria, calling for compassion, forgiveness, and unity.

Akpabio, in a congratulatory message signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, congratulated Muslims for the successful completion of the spiritual exercise of fasting, urging them to continue with the philanthropic practice of almsgiving and love for one another.

His words: “This joyous celebration reminds us of the profound values of compassion, forgiveness, and unity that Eid-el-Fitr embodies. As you conclude this important exercise of fasting and spiritual reflection, be reminded of the importance of empathy, kindness, and generosity towards others, particularly the less privileged.

“May the spirit of Eid inspire us to cultivate compassion, promote understanding, and work towards a more just and harmonious Nigeria.

“On behalf of my family, constituents, the Senate, and indeed the 10th National Assembly, I sincerely wish President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and all Muslims a happy and blessed Eid celebration, and pray for peace, progress, and prosperity in Nigeria and globally.”

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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