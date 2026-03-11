Nyesom Wike Behaves Like Idi Amin..Sen Ireti Kingibe

Senator Ireti Kingibe has reacted after the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, stated that he would ensure she does not win re-election as a senator in 2027.

In an interview with Nigeria Info FM, Senator Kingibe said Wike behaves as if he has a “god complex”. She stated that his conduct during the recent FCT council elections reminded her of something she once saw in a documentary. She said it reminded her of a documentary about Idi Amin, the former president of Uganda.

Senator Kingibe said the documentary showed Idi Amin cheating in a swimming competition by starting early and he celebrated arrogantly when he won

In Kingibe's words: "The minister has a god complex, he has no control. This last election that just happened, he reminds me of a documentary that I watched of Idi Amin"