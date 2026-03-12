Nine Senators Defect To Opposition ADC





Their letters of defection were read on the floor of the Senate during Thursday’s plenary by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.





In his letter, Nwoye attributed his decision to internal crises within the Labour Party.





“I wish to tender my resignation amid the ongoing multiple litigations within the Labour Party, which have significantly affected the cohesion and stability of the party.





“Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest esteem and regards,” Nwoye’s defection read.





Reacting after reading the letters, Akpabio welcomed the lawmakers to their new political platform but dismissed suggestions that the ruling All Progressives Congress was responsible for the wave of defections.





He said, “Deputy Senate President and Leader of the Senate, I hope you noticed that I have read (defections) from three different political parties now. So, you cannot accuse the ruling party of tampering with its leadership. Here, we have APGA, Labour, SDP, and all of them.





“They are all out to ensure that we have what you call a minority status in this chamber, and I am very proud of them.”





The latest defections further underscore the continuing political realignments in the 10th Senate, where lawmakers have repeatedly switched party allegiances amid internal disputes within several opposition parties.





As of Thursday, the APC retains a dominant majority with 87 senators, while the Peoples Democratic Party has dwindled to seven members.





The ADC, boosted by the latest defections, now has nine senators in the chamber.





Other minority parties include the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), each of which has one senator, bringing the total membership of the Senate to 106.





The Labour Party and Social Democratic Party currently have no representation in the upper chamber following the latest defections.

Those who defected are

1. Sen. Ireti Kingibe FCT, LP to ADC

2. Mohammed Ogoshi Onawo Nasarawa South, PDP to ADC

3. Sen. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal Sokoto South, PDP to ADC

4. Binos Dauda Yaroe, Adamawa South PDP to ADC

5. Sen. Austin Akobundu Abia central PDP to ADC

6. Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe Abia South APGA to ADC

7. Sen. Victor Umeh Anambra Central LP to ADC

8. Sen. Tony Nwoye Anambra North, LP to ADC

9. Senator Lawal Adamu Usman Kaduna Central, PDP to ADC