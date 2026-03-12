LASG To Investigate Death Of Lady Who Died From Cosmetic Surgery

The Lagos State Government has commenced an investigation into the reported death of a Lagos socialite popularly known as Elena Jessica, following a cosmetic surgery.

It was gathered that Elena allegedly died after undergoing a Brazilian Butt Lift cosmetic procedure, popularly known as BBL, at a clinic in the state.

The probe is being conducted through the Health Facilities Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) the regulatory body responsible for monitoring and accrediting health facilities in Lagos.

The Permanent Secretary of the agency, Dr. Abiola Idowu, who made this known in a statement issued on Thursday, March 12, 2026, said the investigation followed reports circulating on social media alleging that the woman developed complications after the aesthetic procedure.

While noting that the clinic is registered with the regulatory agency, it however stressed that registration does not shield any facility from investigation when patient safety concerns arise.