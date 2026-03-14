Nigeria's Foremost Editor And Aide To Akwa Ibom Governor, Mike Effiong Loses Wife In Domestic Accident

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This Was A statement Issued By Mike Effiong James ( Former Editor Of Ovation Intl On The Death Of His Wife)

"KEMI HAS GONE TO BE WITH THE LORD

It is with a deep sense of sadness and loss that I, on behalf of the James, Oyediran,Ojikutu, and Macaulay families, announce the passing of my very dear wife, OLUWAKEMI OYETEJU JAMES.

She was my bestie, dotting mother of our lovely biological children Kufre and Aniete and several other non-biological children, wonderful friends, aunts, cousins, and sisters.

Kemi exemplified her name. She was caring to a fault, hard when need be, and a philanthropist extraordinaire.

She passed after battling for weeks following a domestic accident. We are devastated, but we know that God knows best and she is in a better place.

We request your prayers during this incredibly difficult moment of grief.

May God continue to protect us all.

Michael Effiong James

Senior Special Assistant. ( Lagos Liaison) to Akwa Ibom State Governor

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Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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