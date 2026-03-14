Breaking: Ex Super Eagles Skipper Henry Nwosu Is Dead

News reaching CKN News has it that former Super Eagles skipper Henry Nwosu MON is dead

According to the report , Nwosu who has been bedridden died in the early hours of Saturday at an undisclosed hospital in Lagos

He was the youngest member of the 1980 African Cup of Nations winner for Nigeria

He went on to play for several clubs in Nigeria and West Africa

In recent times his failing health condition was brought to the fore by Mr Bestman Jumbo and Segun Odegbami which caught the attention of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State who not only took care of his medical bills but also provided him an accommodation in Lagos

Updated

Henry Nwosu Passes On! By Segun Odegbami

After 5 days in hospital battling for his life, the one I call ‘Youngest Millionaire’ passed on at 4:00 am this morning at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja, Lagos where he had been in Intensive Care since Wednesday.

It is with deep pain in my heart that I have to be the conveyor of the news of the death of Henry Nwosu MON, the youngest of the victorious 1980 AFCON squad.

May he rest peacefully with our Creator in Heaven.

Segun Odegbami