Nigeria Risks Losing Borno To Insurgents..Sen Ali Ndume

byCKN NEWS -
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Senator Ali Ndume has raised serious concerns over the worsening security situation in the North-East, warning that Nigeria could lose control of Borno State if urgent steps are not taken.

According to him, insurgent activities are increasing, with attacks becoming more frequent and deadly. He urged the Federal Government to immediately strengthen and properly equip the military, stressing that current efforts may not be sufficient to contain the growing threat.

Ndume emphasized that without decisive action, the situation could deteriorate further, putting more communities at risk and reversing gains made in the fight against insurgency. He also called for improved intelligence, better welfare for troops, and stronger coordination among security agencies.

The warning has sparked fresh concerns about national security, especially in the North-East, where communities continue to face threats from insurgent groups.


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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