Nigeria Risks Losing Borno To Insurgents..Sen Ali Ndume





Senator Ali Ndume has raised serious concerns over the worsening security situation in the North-East, warning that Nigeria could lose control of Borno State if urgent steps are not taken.

According to him, insurgent activities are increasing, with attacks becoming more frequent and deadly. He urged the Federal Government to immediately strengthen and properly equip the military, stressing that current efforts may not be sufficient to contain the growing threat.

Ndume emphasized that without decisive action, the situation could deteriorate further, putting more communities at risk and reversing gains made in the fight against insurgency. He also called for improved intelligence, better welfare for troops, and stronger coordination among security agencies.

The warning has sparked fresh concerns about national security, especially in the North-East, where communities continue to face threats from insurgent groups.



