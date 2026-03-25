NBA Condemns Sowore’s Press Conference Inside FCT Court

THE COURT SHOULD NOT BE USED AS A STAGE FOR MEDIA BRIEFING

Courtrooms in a constitutional democracy are open to the public not as arenas for performance, but as sanctuaries for the orderly administration of justice. Their openness promotes transparency and public confidence, yet it also imposes a duty of restraint on all who enter. Access to the courtroom is therefore a right exercised within boundaries of decorum, discipline, and respect for judicial authority. The courtroom exists solely for adjudication, and its openness cannot be stretched to permit activities unrelated to that purpose.





It is against this background that the Nigerian Bar Association views with grave concern the incident involving Mr. Omoyele Sowore, yesterday March 24th, 2026, at the Federal High Court, Abuja. Mr. Sowore entered the courtroom accompanied by a number of individuals carrying camera phones and recording equipment. He proceeded to set up what appeared to be preparations for a press conference within the courtroom itself. Members of his team attended to him, fanning his face and tidying his appearance in a manner akin to a broadcast setting.





He subsequently moved into the inner bar, sat on one of the tables, and, as cameras were directed at him, began addressing what he described as “a range of national issues.” Notably, Mr. Sowore’s case was not listed for hearing, and he was not accompanied by any legal practitioner during this episode. The development led to tension within the courtroom and a confrontation with learned Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Musibau Adetunbi, SAN, who objected to the conduct and insisted on maintaining courtroom decorum.





Courtrooms are solemn spaces dedicated to the administration of justice. Any conduct that undermines the dignity of the court, intimidates legal practitioners, or disrupts proceedings constitutes a grave affront to the rule of law. The use of a courtroom as a venue for publicity, advocacy theatrics, or confrontation is unacceptable and inconsistent with the discipline required in judicial proceedings.





While every Nigerian, including Mr. Sowore, is entitled to attend and observe court proceedings, such right must be exercised responsibly and with due regard to courtroom decorum. Public access to the courts does not extend to converting the courtroom into a platform for press briefings or actions capable of undermining the dignity and authority of the court, whether or not the court is in session.





The NBA therefore condemns Mr. Sowore’s disruption of the courtroom environment and expresses solidarity with Musibau Adetunbi, SAN, and all lawyers who insisted on maintaining decorum. We also call on court authorities to ensure that courtrooms remain protected spaces for the orderly administration of justice and free from acts capable of intimidating legal practitioners in the discharge of their professional duties.





The NBA will continue to defend the dignity of the legal profession and the sanctity of judicial proceedings. The courtroom must remain a place of order, respect, disciplined advocacy, and responsible public access, not spectacle, confrontation, or disorder.





Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN

President, Nigerian Bar Association